Hurts Donut Co. Debuts The "Travis Meyer" To Help Raise Money For Charity
TULSA, Oklahoma - Travis Meyer is trending on social media sites and because he is, Hurts Donuts in Tulsa is producing a Travis Meyer Donut complete with a mustache.
They're going to sell them for 24 hours only next Tuesday, midnight to midnight, for the low low price of $3 each. Proceeds from the sales will go to the American Red Cross.
Hurts is bringing in extra people for the 24-hour sale, because they think the Travis donut will be popular.