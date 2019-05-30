Storm Debris Pickup Information For Tulsa County Residents
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Many Oklahomans are still cleaning up from several tornadoes that hit the area. Tulsa city crews will start picking up storm debris soon. It's free.
People who live between Peoria to Delaware or Marshal to Pine should have their debris set out through Saturday. Debris pickup starts Sunday for those living along Riverside to Memorial, 81st to 111th, Memorial to Mingo and 81st to 101st.
It runs until June 14.
Broken Arrow crews will start picking up storm debris starting June 10th. The city says all debris must be placed curbside by Sunday, June 9.
Limbs must be less than 8-feet long. Also - make sure you don't put debris next to mailboxes, fire hydrants, gas meters or other water meters.
The City of Tulsa also notes that the Greenwaste Facility at 2100 North 145th E. Ave. is now open for Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks and unincorporated Tulsa County residents. You just need to present a driver's license or current utility bill showing where you live.
People who live outside the area can pay 55 cents per cubic yard at the gate to drop off greenwaste. The Greenwaste Facility is open extra hours Friday and Saturday - from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. On Sunday, they resume the usual 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours.
Leaves, grass and tree limbs only can be brought there.