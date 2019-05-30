Choctaw Nation: "At Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, the safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority. We have an emergency preparedness plan in place at each of our properties that includes severe weather activity."

Citizen Potawatomi: "The Citizen Potawatomi Nation's (CPN) new conference center [is] fully ADA accessible, with entrances through the casino or separately on the west side parking area. It is about 10,000 square feet. It is FEMA compliant and would accommodate about 4,000 people in the event of severe weather."

Muscogee (Creek) Nation: "Each Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casino property and its management team has been trained in emergency preparedness in the event of a tornado or other large weather event.

"A comprehensive emergency management plan all include a section on tornados with specifics on notices, actions by each department, and shelter areas at different stages of tornado watches and warnings. There are specified evacuation areas at each casino property along with evacuation routes where guests should remain during the storm.

"River Spirit Casino Resort has shelter areas in the lower levels of the facility specifically for emergencies such as a tornado, other severe weather similar incidents. The smaller properties were all constructed many years ago and do not have underground shelters."

Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes: "The Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes have contacts with all local emergency management teams throughout our eight county area with which we coordinate action items during any emergency event.

"If one of our casinos receives a tornado warning, the Security department makes an announcement for all guests to cash out their tickets and proceed to the nearest community storm shelter. In the event a tornado is observed on the ground within 50 miles via weather reports and is on track towards a casino, the evacuation process begins along with additional emergency procedures.

"Lucky Star Casino properties have quarterly training on all emergency procedures, including weather, fire, active shooter/hostage situations, robbery, medical, hazardous chemicals, bomb threats and other emergency situations deemed necessary by the Safety department.

"The Safety departments closely monitor severe weather events through various sources and in the event we have to clear the floor, we have an emergency shut-off for all gaming machines.

"We make every effort to alert our guests of impending severe weather and provide directions to the nearest community storm shelter.

"At our Concho location, a storm shelter is available to all tribal employees, tribal members and the local community in the event of severe weather."