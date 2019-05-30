WATCH: Scale Of Oklahoma Flooding Hard To Grasp
The scale of the flooding across Green Country is hard to comprehend. Osage SkyNews 6 HD has flown over most of the flooded areas this week.
Keystone Lake is still releasing 1.6 million gallons of water per second into the Arkansas River.
That's less than earlier this week, but neighborhoods along the river are still underwater.
Authorities worry levees could fail, and that has prompted evacuations in Sand Springs and Tulsa. The Arkansas River's flooding extends into Bixby - where the water threatened the high school - and has damaged several homes.
Other rivers and lakes are also outside of their banks. Oologah Lake is releasing about half a million gallons per second right now. Flooding in the lake has caused damage to the Winganon road bridge - forcing it to be closed.
Oologah flows into the Verdigris River which has caused widespread flooding in Rogers and Wagoner County.
The Verdigris and Neosho rivers merge with the Arkansas between Muskogee and Fort Gibson. The Arkansas River now looks more like a lake there - and more than 2,000 people can't get into their homes.
Large parts of Muskogee and Fort Gibson are underwater - including parts of Muskogee's industrial park.
From there - the now-massive Arkansas River flows into Webbers Falls. The entire town is flooded - and could be for several weeks.