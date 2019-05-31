The president declared a national emergency to address illegal immigration in February, after Congress refused to allocate enough funding to build his border wall. Mr. Trump vetoed a resolution attempting to block the national emergency.

About 99,000 migrants were apprehended between ports of entry along the border in April, according to the most recent CBP figures. The number of illegal crossings has spiked in recent months.

Mr. Trump unveiled an immigration plan earlier this month. The White House says the proposal would tighten family-based migration to focus on allowing nuclear families who migrate to the U.S., rather than extended family members.

However, the plan does not include key measures to secure bipartisan support, such as any protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived as children. It's unclear if a single Democrat has been consulted on the plan so far, and some Republicans have offered tepid responses to the proposal. Some Democrats have called the proposal dead on arrival.

Rob Legare contributed reporting.