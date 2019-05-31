Tulsa County Levees Still At Risk Of Flooding, Officials Say
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The floodwaters are starting to drop along the Arkansas River but Tulsa County leaders say a levee breach is still not out of the question.
The National Guard is still on watch this morning and county officials say they'll keep monitoring it until further notice.
The levees are still at risk because they are so saturated.
The good news is the water continues to drop, and emergency officials say they'll inspect neighborhoods with receding floodwaters before allowing residents back into their homes.
Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick says the levees have been through a lot over the last week and a half and repairs may be needed in the future.
"I think there's going to be some damage. You put that much water up on something, there's going to be some damage," Kilpatrick said.
For anyone else deciding to evacuate, county leaders are encouraging them to go to Faith Church in Glenpool.
Buses will be used to take them back to their homes when the neighborhood is safe again.