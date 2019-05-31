Muskogee County Holds Job Fair To Help Those Impacted by Flooding
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Flooding has forced nearly 2,400 people from their homes in Muskogee County.
Muskogee County Emergency Management estimates there are at least 100 homes impacted by floodwaters in the county, and some highways are completely underwater.
Right now, Highway 62 between Muskogee and Fort Gibson is underwater.
Water has made it as high as the roof on some homes.
There are people displaced in Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Braggs and nearly everyone in Webbers Falls as the water has flooded the entire town.
Volunteers are trying to bring supplies into Braggs using Highway 10, but the town is surrounded by water and using the rail system isn't an option either.
For people that are affected by the floodwaters, Muskogee County is having a Employment Resource Fair for local county employment.
Local agencies will provide information booths and computers to use.
The fair takes place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Muskogee Workforce Center.