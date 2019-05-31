News
SNAP Recipients Able To Request Replacement Of Food Lost To Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - Flood victims who rely on food stamps can get some additional help from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Those who receive SNAP benefits can request a replacement of benefits up to the amount received for this month.
You must complete the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement Form.
To get that form, contact your county DHS office.
The department says you have ten calendar days from the date of flooding to return the paperwork.
For more information, click here.