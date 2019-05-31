"Found out I had internal bleeding, my spleen ruptured and I had fractured ribs on my left side,” said Guelig.

Her fiance, Chad Strickland, was also hurt.

"He's got 20 staples in his back, on his arm,” said Guelig.

Strickland has visible cuts dotting his face as well.

Guelig still isn't ready to go back to the mobile home park.

"I wanted to, but I feel like it's just too hard to look at everything gone,” said Guelig.

Despite his injuries, Strickland went back. He and friends found one piece of hope among the rubble.

"There was actually a cross I had on my wall," described Guelig. "I had a mural of crosses from friends and family. There was one cross that was still on the wall, and they were able to get that." The cross now serving as a symbol. Guelig knows just how lucky she and her fiancé are. "It could have been a lot worse," said Guelig holding back tears. "We could have been dead, and I'm really thankful we're not." The couple are staying with family right now and said they are getting help from the community.

Guelig will have follow-up doctors appointments but said she's taking it one day at a time.