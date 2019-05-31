News
OSBI: Man Found In Flood Waters Near Mannford Was Homicide Victim
Friday, May 31st 2019, 4:25 PM CDT
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - OSBI said they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in flood waters near Mannford as a homicide.
Sean Michael Henderson, a 37-year-old Creek County man, was found floating in flood waters Thursday, May 30 just north of Mannford. The Creek County Sheriff's Office determined Henderson was a victim of homicide and requested OSBI's assistance, a news release states.
The manner of his death was not released.
Henderson had last been seen Monday, May 27 in Tulsa. If you have any information about him or his death, call the Creek County Sheriff's Office or the OSBI at 800-522-8017.