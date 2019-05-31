News
Crews Work To Clean Up Fuel Spill After Tanker Rollover In Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Emergency crews in Okmulgee are working to clean up a gasoline tanker rollover on Highway 75.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says the tanker rolled over on Highway 75 near Smith Road around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, spilling a large amount of fuel. They say both north and southbound lanes are closed.
They urge drivers to avoid the area as it is a dangerous situation. They say to use Alternate Highway 75 until the highway can be reopened.