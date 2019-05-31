News
Tulsa Race Massacre Remembered On Senate Floor
WASHINGTON, D.C - May 31 is the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
98 years ago, white mobs attacked black residents and businesses in Tulsa's Greenwood District. It's considered one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history.
Senator James Lankford took time on the Senate floor to recognize the tragic anniversary.
"Twelve hundred homes were destroyed that night in Greenwood," Senator James Lankford said. "Nine thousand people were left homeless. Six thousand African Americans were rounded up by the police in Tulsa and jailed quote unquote 'for their protection.' But they were the ones that were held."