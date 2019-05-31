Volunteers Needed To Help Sand Springs Flood Victims Saturday
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency managers are asking for anyone and everyone to come out to the Town and Country neighborhood to help with flood cleanup this weekend.
Residents in the Town and Country addition of Sand Springs need your help cleaning up after hundreds of homes were damaged, but to keep volunteers safe, there are some requirements.
The City of Tulsa says volunteers need to show up wearing boots and heavy leather work gloves, or they'll be turned away.
One big concern is the risk for tetanus, so the Tulsa City County Health Department is offering free shots if you haven't had one in the past decade.
"We are offering shots to anyone who needs it who have been affected by the floods. Additionally we're partnering with the Oklahoma Caring Foundation to deploy the Oklahoma Caring Van to affected areas," said Dr. Bruce Dart.
They need lots of help, cleaning up everything from furniture to sheet rock.
Volunteers are also asked to bring their own equipment if they could put it to use.
Volunteer efforts will start Saturday morning at 8 a.m. until dark and continue into Sunday. Just come out to 145th and Highway 51.
The free tetanus shots will be given on site from 9 a.m. to noon.