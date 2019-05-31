BOYNTON, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County District Attorney has now filed embezzlement charges against the city of Boynton's mayor and two former city employees.



Investigators say current mayor Clara Lang, former city clerk Candace Lang- and former city water operator Willie Hopkins- received a combined $114,000 in questionable compensation.



An affidavit states Lang received more than $76,000 in questionable compensation. It says she signed multiple checks using Mayor Clara Lang's signature. The affidavit states Candace Lang was authorized to do so, but there was nothing in the town minutes reflecting approval for extra pay.