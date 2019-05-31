Boynton Mayor, 2 Former City Employees Charged With Embezzlement
BOYNTON, Oklahoma -
The Muskogee County District Attorney has now filed embezzlement charges against the city of Boynton's mayor and two former city employees.
Investigators say current mayor Clara Lang, former city clerk Candace Lang- and former city water operator Willie Hopkins- received a combined $114,000 in questionable compensation.
An affidavit states Lang received more than $76,000 in questionable compensation. It says she signed multiple checks using Mayor Clara Lang's signature. The affidavit states Candace Lang was authorized to do so, but there was nothing in the town minutes reflecting approval for extra pay.
The affidavit states the major received $1,078 in questionable compensation and city water operator Hopkins more than $37,000.
It says there were no town minutes showing Hopkins was authorized to bill the city for work and materials through Hopkins' personal business.
All three are facing embezzlement charges, and Candace Lang is also charged with a count of forgery.