Muskogee Cat Reunited With Owner After 7 Days Of Flooding
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A Muskogee man is reunited with his cat after seven days apart.
The owner says he was forced to leave last Friday but didn't take his cat because he thought he'd only be gone for a day. But as the flood waters rose - he couldn't return.
Then ton Friday - after walking two miles down barricaded roads - and a 15 minute boat ride - he made it home to pick up his friend.
News On 6 Storm Tracker Darren Stephens was on hand for the reunion.