Receding Flood Waters Leave Mess Behind For Sand Springs Families
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - City employees in Sand Springs are out in the Meadow Valley neighborhood helping clean-up debris as families start coming home. Some houses in the neighborhood had feet of flood water inside. Now that the water is receding people are getting a first-time look at the damage left behind.
Board by board, drenched mattress by drenched mattress, families in Sand Springs are starting to come back home and pick up the pieces. Brothers Jaxon and Paxton were helping their grandparents clean up Friday. They are young. They say this is their first experience with flooding.
'It just looked nasty, and it just smelt so bad," said 14-year-old Paxton Bonaparte.
Related Story:
Neighbors in the area would agree. There is still water in some streets, mud everywhere and yes - people are pulling dead fish from their rose bushes, but many would tell you things are much better than they looked just the day before, thanks to city crews.
"It makes me feel good. I mean, I'll stay out here as late as anybody is here," said City of Sand Springs employee Tristen Hudson.
"We are just pulling up to people's houses, set their stuff by the curb and we will pick it up and take it to the dumpsters for them."
City crews have already sent a street sweeper down areas where the water has receded. They have 9 roll off dumpsters set up throughout the neighborhood and police patrolling the area.
"Our hearts go out to these folks. These are the people that we work for. We love our community, and hopefully we are gonna shine for them and do the best part that we can to help them get the debris out of their house, off their property and make it go away," said Grant Gerondale.