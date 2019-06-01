Volunteers Needed To Help Clean Out Tulsa Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - The water continues to recede in neighborhoods along the Arkansas River but the flooding has left quite a mess behind for homeowners.
Volunteers are starting to show up west of downtown Tulsa in the Town and Country Neighborhood area. Tulsa Area Emergency Management asked for any volunteers to grab the boots and gloves and come help.
The plan is to work to clean up these neighborhoods this weekend. Volunteers need to have boots and heavy leather work gloves or they will be turned away. Crews plan to with go from home to home clearing out the interior like furniture and bedding.
Mud and muck inside the homes here will have to be shoveled out and thrown away. Then drywall, sheetrock insulation and any electrical outlets covered by water need to be torn. Volunteers will be scrubbing and bleaching the homes and letting them dry out.
Volunteers are strongly encouraged to have an up to date tetanus shot. Residents can get tetanus shots on site from 9 a.m. to noon.
If you have been affected by the floods and storms you are asked to visit damage.ok.gov to report damages.