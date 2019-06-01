News
One Person Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting In Bartlesville
Saturday, June 1st 2019, 10:12 PM CDT
Updated:
One person is dead following an altercation that ended in an officer involved shooting Saturday night.
Police say they got a call at about 8:00 tonight of someone who the homeowner says was intoxicated and not welcome in the home.
When officers arrived, they called for backup, then resorted to their tasers.
That is when shots were fired.
No officers were hurt.
The OSBI is investigating.