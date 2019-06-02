Federal Assistance Granted For Oklahoma Flood Victims
Governor Kevin Stitt announced today that the White House has approved the state's request for disaster assistance for three Oklahoma counties hit hard by recent flooding.
The disaster assistance benefits individuals and business owners impacted by flooding and severe weather that began May 7 in Muskogee, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties. Governor Stitt noted the state will request additional counties be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
“I appreciate the support and quick action of President Trump in approving Oklahoma's request for federal disaster assistance in the wake of devastating flooding,” Governor Stitt said. “As damage assessments continue, I will request aid for all counties that suffered losses to homes or businesses, whether from flooding, tornadoes, or other severe weather.”
To apply for disaster assistance individuals and business owners in Muskogee, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.