News
Presidential Hopeful Beto O'Rourke Visits Flooded Sand Springs Areas
SAND SPRINGS -- Cleanup continues for those living along the Arkansas River, who are just beginning a long process of rebuilding after the floodwater invaded their homes.
Today in Sand Springs, they also got a visit from a presidential candidate.
Nicole Gibson is helping her friend pick up the pieces at her home after several feet of water surged inside.
"It's pretty well destroyed a lot of peoples lives, you walk in and everything is gone," Nicole Gibson said.
She says irreplaceable family pictures, military documents and more -- were all soaked.
"You try and grab what you can, and then you look back and think crap I wish I'd gotten that," Gibson said.
Like many others living in this Sand Springs neighborhood.. the first floor is a total loss.
They're using a disaster restoration company to start that process.
"The biggest challenge is getting rid of all the wet materials inside," Burggraf Project Manager Bill Shouse said.
Shouse says they have to rip out carpet, drywall and insulation. There will be electrical issues, and wood furniture will also start to rot and come apart as it starts to dry.
"You're basically going to gut the house, right down to the studs," Shouse said.
It's the process dozens of families are going through right now. Tulsa County has not only seen hundreds of volunteers to help with the cleanup, but also had its share of politicians touring the flooding.
Governor Stitt and Senator Lankford have spent the last couple weeks traveling across the state to talk with flood victims.
And today -- presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke visted Sand Springs and other areas.
"We have been watching Oklahoma on the news, reading about it, so we wanted to come here as soon as I could to be with the folks who've been impacted," Beto O'Rourke said.
All attention that Nicole Gibson hopes translates into action.
"You can talk all you want but as long as you do something about it, it don't mean nothing," Gibson said.