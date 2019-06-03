The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement Sunday saying Boeing has informed them that some parts for the company's grounded 737 Max passenger plane, and prior model 737 Next Generation (NG), may have been improperly manufactured. Boeing said the part known as a leading-edge slat track — a mechanism that modifies the lift and drag characteristics of the plane's wing during takeoffs and landings — is among 148 parts from a Boeing supplier that are under concern.