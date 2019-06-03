Young Girl, Family Recovering After El Reno Tornado
EL RENO, Oklahoma - A family of survivors is on the road to recovery after a deadly tornado devastated El Reno.
7-year-old Charisma was severely injured when her family's mobile home was caught in the tornado.
According to her mother, who was also injured, Charisma has already undergone several surgeries at OU Children's.
Without a home or insurances, Charisma's mother is seeking donations and prayers for the long recovery.
"Right now I just need your strength. Just your strength and that's it. I mean of course there's other things, bur for me the import part is being able to get through the emotional part of dealing with my baby going through this. You know," said Marnita Guerrero.
Click here for a link to the family's GoFundMe page.