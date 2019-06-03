News
Former Secretary Of State For Cherokee Nation to Be Next Principal Chief
Monday, June 3rd 2019, 5:56 AM CDT
The Cherokee Nation's former Secretary of State will be the tribe's next Principal Chief.
A tribal spokeswoman says Chuck Hoskin Jr. won nearly 58 percent of the vote Saturday.
His opponent, Dick Lay, received about 27 percent of the vote.
A third candidate, David Walkingstick, was disqualified before the vote due to campaign finance law violations.
Hoskin succeeds current Principal Chief Bill John Baker.