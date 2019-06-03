State Department Of Health Begins Medical Marijuana Business Inspections
OKLAHOMA CITY - Inspectors with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are set to begin inspecting businesses that sell and manufacture food products infused with medical marijuana and CBD oil.
Now that the one year grace period is over since the products have come to market in Oklahoma, the inspections will focus on compliance checks for dispensaries and processors under the existing food code and routine inspections under the state's medical marijuana laws.
"C-B-D and medical marijuana businesses already in operation have been given ample time to come in compliance with the law,” Interim OSDH Commissioner Tom Bates said. “It is now time to ensure that all businesses are meeting the requirements that will protect public health and provide peace of mind for consumers."
The health department says examples of products that fall under both food codes and marijuana laws are flavored oils, assorted baked goods, candies or chewing gum, infused honey, infused bottled water, and other pre-packaged food products.
Inspectors say they'll be checking to make sure safe and sanitary practices are being used in the production, preparation, and handling of the food products.
While the state health department says field inspectors will work with businesses in completing the licensing process, they say they will begin taking enforcement action if necessary.
For additional information regarding the food licensure process and requirements, the department of health urges business to visit food.health.ok.gov or email the OSDH Consumer Health Service at CHSLicensing@health.ok.gov.
Businesses should also contact their local municipality to ensure they are in compliance with all city ordinances.