Flooding Continues For Arkansas, Other States
Flood warnings and watches are in effect from Minnesota down to Louisiana as water continues to rise.
In Arkansas, water is nearly up to the rooftops of many homes as the banks of the Arkansas River spill over into neighborhoods.
While some homes are already underwater in the Pine Bluff area, officials are warning others nearby to be prepared for evacuation.
Forecasters expect water levels to rise another two feet.
In the Dixie Addition of Little Rock, Arkansas, an evacuation recommendation was issued Saturday morning to residents.
Officials there say water levels are expected to rise in the area and remain at flood levels for "many days or even weeks."
Larry Campbell's house is just one of more than a dozen that have been seriously impacted by the floods.
"It's a very sad day in my life when I pull up and see my home underwater. But it's okay. We'll build back," said Campbell.
Officials expect the Arkansas to crest Tuesday in Little Rock and three to four inches of rain is forcasted for the area over the next week.