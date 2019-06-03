Clean Up Begins in Webbers Falls After Flooding
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Residents living in Webbers Falls in Muskogee County began cleaning up from recent floods Monday morning.
this is the first time in about two weeks that a lot of these residents have been able to go back to their homes.
It'll be their first look at all of the damage from the flooding.
The plan is to start by tearing out the entire interior in these homes like carpet, furniture and bedding.
Then people will have to go in and tear out insulation and sheet rock to try to keep mold from growing. After that, it'll be a lot of scrubbing and bleaching and letting these homes dry out.
Some residents say they have to start completely over, while others say they want to try to hold onto their homes and rebuild.
Some of these homes had multiple feet of water in them; the outside damage may not look bad but the interior of a lot of them are total losses. Some homes even have inches of thick mud inside them.
Residents are urged to wear the proper gear like work boots, heavy leather gloves, and need to make sure to have an updated tetanus shot.