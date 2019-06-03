News
Miss Oklahoma Pageant Held This Week At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
TULSA, Oklahoma - The show must go on. The Miss Oklahoma pageant will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after flooding closed the River Spirit Hotel and Resort on the Arkansas River.
The competition schedule remains the same - only the venue has been changed.
Miss Oklahoma 2018 Ashley Thompson appeared on 6 in the Morning to discuss her year of service and this year's pageant. She said a number of contestants have been affected by the flooding.
The pageant begins Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. with preliminaries held through Thursday. Miss Oklahoma Teen finals competition is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7.
The 2019 Miss Oklahoma will be crowned Saturday, June 8.