Guard Discovers Contraband Near McAlester Prison
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A large amount of drugs and more than a dozen cell phones were found in the parking lot of the Probation and Parole Officer next to the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
A news release states a correctional officer became suspicious after seeing a pickup pull into the parking lot then turn around and leave.
The officer searched the lot and found a large bag containing about 50 grams of black tar heroin, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, about a pound of marijuana and almost 60 grams of an unknown yellow wax substance, ODOC said.
"The Department of Corrections is at war with drug dealers both inside and outside the wire. Kudos to the officer who followed his instincts and found the bag," said ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh.
ODOC is investigating the incident.