Strong To Severe Storms Possible This Week In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’re continuing to track the chance for scattered showers and storms this morning into the afternoon as a convectively-induced area of vorticity nears the region. Highs today should reach the lower to mid-80s.
Showers and storms developed last night across the high plains and continued to move eastward overnight. At least one, possibly two areas of vorticity developed this morning and will move eastward later today bringing some chances for showers and storms to part of eastern OK. A few pulse-type storms may develop with spotty damaging downbursts of winds, some hail and locally heavy rainfall.
A slight chance for a storm or two will remain Tuesday, but higher chances will arrive Wednesday, Thursday and part of Friday as a stronger, slow moving upper level trough will approach the state. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall in scattered thunderstorms will be possible during this period. A few strong to severe storms may be possible this week, but high-end severe weather is unlikely.
A trough will remain entrenched across the southwestern U.S. with a midlevel ridge of high pressure positioned across part of the Gulf region. Our weekend pattern featured a northwest flow. This has transitioned to mostly a zonal (west to east) flow and should continue to into a weak southwest flow Wednesday through Friday.
Wednesday a stronger upper level trough will slowly move from the west to the central plains allowing for additional development of showers and storms across the state. Most data support some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flash flooding. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a great day!
Alan Crone