Over 200 Cancer Survivors Celebrate In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 200 people in Tulsa are celebrating being cancer free.
The Cancer Treatment Centers of America held a big celebration on Monday for 235 cancer survivors who met their five-year milestone. The honorees and their families enjoyed a ceremony and luncheon.
"Five years they walked through these doors they had goals in life things they wanted to do and see they had a cancer diagnosis they didn't know if they were going to achieve those goals and today they are here to celebrate with their loved ones and with all our family here," said CEO Jay Foley.
The survivors also held a parade through the clinic.