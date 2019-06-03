News
U.S. Marshals Search For Convicted Felon Wanted In Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this Monday's Most Wanted Suspect.
Steven Yocham is a convicted felon wanted in Creek County. He's accused of threatening to shoot and kill a Creek County Judge and District Attorney.
Yocham is from the Bristow area and has family in Okmulgee and Creek County. U.S. Marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he could be, call U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.