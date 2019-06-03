TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at a laundromat located at 101st east ave just east of Mingo.

Police say a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of the Omega Laundry when the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman multiple times. The suspect then put the woman in the vehicle and fled the scene. Police say they are looking for a black male driving a newer model dark gray Chevy Tahoe

The woman was dropped off an area hospital, her condition is not known at this time.

