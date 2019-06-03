Tulsa County Man Cleaning Up After Series Of Bad Luck
As people in Oklahoma continue to dig out and assess the damage after this historic flooding, one man is dealing with a lot of bad luck.
Over the course of about a week and a half, Frank Steward has lost almost everything. First, his home heavily damaged by flooding during the recent storms.
"We got a lot of water in here and that just happened about a week ago last Friday. You know and we got about 3 and ½ foot of water and it is a mess to clean up," said Steward.
Steward tried to prepare for the flooding by moving furniture into a storage unit just down the road in Sapulpa. It was saved from the flood waters but mother nature had another idea when the unit was hit by a tornado.
"It just lifted the roof off and it just poured down that night and that's when all the tornados were going and when we went back everything was just soaking wet," said Steward.
Almost all of Steward's furniture is now lost as well. To make matter worse Steward says someone smashed into his brand new pickup and then left the scene. It's enough to frustrate anyone but Steward is staying positive.
"You just got to go with the flow you know what I mean I know it's a bad situation but I still got my life and that's it," he said.
Steward's son and a longtime friend are now working to clean up the mess at his home, ripping out drywall, pulling out insulation and throwing away nearly everything in sight. If there's any silver lining in all of this Frank says he's got insurance for everything.