Sand Springs Leaders Survey Damage To Community Park
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs leaders say it's going to take hundreds of thousands of dollars to get Case Community Park back up and running. Today city and park officials toured damage to the park as the Arkansas River recedes.
Some areas of the park were 8 feet underwater just days ago and other areas were left untouched. Park officials say one biggest issue is there is no electricity- every one of the electrical boxes was underwater.
"So our newest concession facility was about three foot under water," said Sand Springs Parks Department Director Jeff Edwards.
The force of Arkansas River flood water is evident as you drive through Case Community Park.
Park officials say they put $10 million into the park over the past three years. Now flood water has washed out the property, uprooted trees and covered parking lots and concession stands in debris.
“Every single power service that provides power to BMX, softball, soccer, baseball, the splash pad area, our playgrounds, our restroom facilities all of it went underwater. All of it will need to be rebuilt. That is going to take a lot of time," said Edwards.
Just days ago park officials were in the area by boat when they saw this sign floating through the water...
"As you are sitting in a boat in roughly 3 to 4 feet of water in an area that should be a green space it just kind of hits you really hard," said Edwards.
Making it better is the slogan that helped park officials and the Sand Springs community rebuild after a tornado four years ago. Here it is floating in feet of flood water still ringing true.
"Our staff is so great. It's just that community minded, team spirit of we have been through a tornado, we have been through a flood there is nothing we can't handle. We are going to open the park back up. That's what we do every day we are going to do it again," said Edwards.
