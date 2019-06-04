Perdue Recalls Nearly 16 Tons Of Organic Chicken Products
Perdue Foods is recalling almost 16 tons of of ready-to-eat "Simply Smart" organic chicken sold by retailers nationwide because the products may contain pieces of bone.
The products were produced March 21 and recalled after consumer complaints to Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the agency said in a news release.
The recall involves approximately 31,703 pounds of refrigerated, fully cooked gluten-free breaded organic chicken tenders, whole grain breaded organic chicken breast strips and whole grain breaded organic chicken breast nuggets, Perdue said on Friday. It also includes frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken tenders and fully cooked whole grain chicken strips sold under the "Chef Quik" brand for foodservice.
"We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run," Jeff Shaw, Perdue's vice president of food safety and quality, said in the statement.
The FSIS said it was concerned the recalled product might be in freezers, and urged consumers to throw out or return it to place of purchase. Consumers can all call Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a refund.
The following products are being recalled:
- PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organics Refrigerated Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders. These items were produced in March 2019 with a "Best If Used By Date" of 5/20/2019 and UPC product bar code of 072745-001437.
- PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organics Refrigerated Whole Grain Chicken Breast Strips. These items were produced in March 2019 with a "Best If Used By Date" of 5/20/2019 and UPC product bar code of 072745-002656.
- PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organics Refrigerated Whole Grain Chicken Breast Nuggets. These items were produced in March 2019 with a "Best If Used By Date" of 5/20/2019 and UPC product bar code of 072745-001642.
- CHEF QUIK® Frozen, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat. These items were produced in March 2019 with a "Packed On Date" of 9080 (3/21/2019) and UPC product bar code of 22143.
- CHEF QUIK® Frozen, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat. These items were produced in March 2019 with a "Packed On Date" of 9080 (3/21/2019) and UPC product bar code of 77265.
Perdue in January recalled nearly 3 tons of chicken nuggets over worries the products might be tainted with pieces of wood, while Pilgrim's Pride in February recalled 29 tons of chicken after consumer complaints involving rubber in its products. Last month, Tyson Foods expanded a recall of nearly 6 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products because of possible contamination with metal pieces.