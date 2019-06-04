Fire Destroys Sand Springs Home
Sand Springs Firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a home in Sand Springs Tuesday morning.
Firefighters say when they got here it was already fully engulfed and had been burning for quite awhile.
The home was recently left vacant because of the flooding.
Since the house was vacant, no one was hurt.
Crews are working to contact the homeowner right now.
Investigators say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived and had been burning for a quite awhile as the roof had already collapsed.
Most of the homes in the neighborhood are empty because of the flooding damage.
Because of that, no one called n the fire.
It was actually a Tulsa County Sheriff Deputy who was patrolling the area that saw the fire and called it in.
Fire crews think it's possible that the electricity got turned back on and that--mixed with water--started the fire.
However, it's still early in the investigation.