Flooding in Eastern Oklahoma Impacts Thousands
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The devastation from the floods and tornadoes in Eastern Oklahoma has been overwhelming and heartbreaking for thousands of citizens. Mandi Dobyns of Sand Springs was forced to make the decision that hundreds of others had to make last month.
Stay or go?
The mother of three ultimately decided to follow the advice from emergency officials and follow the voluntary evacuation order and packed what would fit in her two vehicles.
"You know, the most important things obviously: birth certificate, pictures, the things you can't replace,” Dobyns said.
As many more packed up on dry land, others weren't so lucky and already had water rushing into their homes. One of the areas impacted was Meadow Valley, near Sand Springs.
“It's not good. We're just trying to save everything we can at this point. Everybody is hoping they don't lose their houses," Gage Green, Meadow Valley resident.
In Rogers County, the unexpected storms were almost too much for Claremore resident Melinda Knight.
"Been sick, really sick cause you don't really know where to go. I don't know if I can come back or not,” Knight said.
The seemingly endless amount of rain caused so much flooding in Braggs that the town was surrounded by water with no way for people to get out.
"I am thinking of taking a boat to get to work, but once you get to the other side, you have to have somebody there to take you,” Carrie Ross, Braggs resident.
In Muskogee, many citizens stepped up to help Mike Cooper's Farm Equipment business located right in the middle of Muskogee's flood zone.
"I don't know how many were there. I'm going to say over 100 (people). It was just overwhelming. I can’t think of anywhere in the world I would rather live than right here,” Cooper said.