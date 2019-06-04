News
Officials Warn Flood Victims To Be Wary Of Scammers
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa Area Emergency Management are warning storm victims to be aware of potential scammers.
They say there are a lot of out-of-state contractors in flood-affected neighborhoods. So, it's best to do research to ensure the contractor you're hiring is licensed and reputable.
"Start with your insurance company and your network of trusted friends and advisors your insurance agent here in the Tulsa area," said AAA Spokesperson Mark Madeja.
If a situation seems suspicious, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office or local police.