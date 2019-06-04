BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police need help identifying the suspect in a car burglary.

The male suspect is accused of stealing cell phones, a wallet, and purse from a car near 101st and the Creek Turnpike. The victim was able to track down one of the stolen cell phones to a nearby Walgreens.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Police say the suspect tried to use a stolen credit card at the store but ran away before police could arrive. If you recognize the suspect call Broken Arrow Police or email Det. Soergel or at isoergel@brokenarrowok.gov.

 