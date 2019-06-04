$100K In Jewelry Stolen From Paseo Arts Festival Vendor's Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have a warning for hotel guests in the metro. An expensive jewelry collection was recently stolen from an SUV at a hotel near Northwest 63rd and the Broadway Extension.
“It was quite a large jewelry heist from the vehicle,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police said someone broke into Melissa Luoma’s Range Rover parked at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites in northwest Oklahoma City and stole a case full of jewelry.
“We’re talking about a significant amount of jewelry,” said MSgt. Knight. “Approximately $100,000 worth.”
Luoma traveled from Minnesota to sell the jewelry at the Paseo Arts Festival.
“Heartbreaking doesn’t even come close,” said Luoma, jewelry designer. “Devastating. All of my inventory for my next four shows was in that case.”
Luoma said not only is the inventory worth thousands, but each piece is handcrafted and inscribed with the name of her company Serenity along with a personal message.
“They’re pretty distinctive pieces, there’s 81 different designs,” said Luoma. “They are large, heavy, solid silver pieces.”
She was told after the break-in that the hotel has had car burglary issues in the past, but security cameras have never been installed outside to watch for suspicious activity.
She thinks whoever stole the collection will soon turn up at a local business to cash in.
“They’re going to take it to a metal salvaging place where they will try to melt it or a pawn show,” said Luoma.
Police remind hotel visitors to never leave valuables in their vehicles.
Anyone that has seen the stolen valuables can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 405- 235-7300.