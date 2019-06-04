News
Walmart, Sam's Club, And More Donate To Arkansas Flood Relief
FORT SMITH, Arkansas - More help is arriving for flood victims in Arkansas as flood water recedes.
The local Sam's Club and Harps stores in Fort Smith donated more than $25,000 to help those impacted by the historic flooding. The money will be divided among 10 agencies to help flood victims.
“We wanted to make sure the agencies that are boots on the ground, that are actually out there working with the individuals who are the survivors were able to receive some of the benefits from the donations to directly impact their work," said United Way of Fort Smith President and CEO Eddie Lee Herndon.
Walmart is giving $1 million to flood relief in the mid and southern regions of the United States.