Rogers County Community Comes Together To Help With Flood Relief
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Several Rogers county organizations gathered Tuesday in the community center to give victims of flooding one central spot to find assistance.
Dozens of victims of flooding came through the Rogers County community center from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, to learn more about the help they can get from the government, and several non-profit organizations eager to help.
“All of us are trying to filter through what people need. We haven’t been able to sit down together and find out the greatest needs,” said Layla Freeman, the Founder of Claremore non-profit Light of Hope.
Freeman got with local organizations and law enforcement to organize a day of help for Rogers County flood victims.
“Inside, we see a house full of non-profits who are lined up with the simple reason to help people in need,” said Sheriff Scott Walton.
Walton said flooding was widespread, and local leaders say many neighborhoods, crops, and land were destroyed by flooding.
“It was very nice of those people, they even offered me food and everything else,” said Bobby Moore.
83-year-old Korean War veteran Bobby Moore was one of the first to line up for help.
His Talala lakeside property had flood damage, including destroyed decks and trees littering his land. He’s worried about the water rising again, and cleaning up the mess it’s already left behind.
“I live here by myself, it’s pretty hard to do,” he said.
Freeman wants flood victims to take advantage of so many organizations offering to help.
“You are not alone. We are here to help you,” Freeman said.
“Mother Nature, you’re the strongest thing in the world. I never thought it would and it did,” Moore said about the flood damage.
Two groups that offer swift water rescue are also deployed in the county to help with possible water rescues with more rain expected.