Tulsa Tough Kicks Off Friday With Some Route Changes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Saint Francis Tulsa Tough bike races will start Friday.
The series of races runs from Friday through Sunday with various courses that take riders through much of downtown and surrounding areas.
Saint Francis has been the title sponsor since the event began 14 years ago and the hospital says the event is now bigger than they ever expected.
"Fourteen years later that has turned into - from a local event to one that has really become nationwide," said Saint Francis CEO Jake Henry.
Parts of the race that were along Riverside have been moved this year because of recent flooding.