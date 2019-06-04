The legislation — spearheaded by Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, Nydia Velázquez and Yvette Clarke — would grant DACA recipients and other young undocumented immigrants conditional U.S. permanent residency for 10 years if they meet certain criteria. To be eligible, immigrants must have been younger than 18 when they came to the U.S., and must have lived in the U.S. continuously over the previous four years. They must also have an American high school diploma or GED and pass a background check. Those who have committed serious crimes would be ineligible.

To be placed on a pathway to citizenship under the bill, these young immigrants must earn a college degree or complete two years of a degree program in an institution of higher education or technical school. They would also qualify if they served honorably in the military or have been employed in the U.S. for more than three years.

The proposal would also grant this group of young undocumented immigrant access to federal financial aid for college.

DED and TPS recipients, meanwhile, would be able to obtain permanent residency if they have resided in the U.S. for more than three years before the proposed legislation is enacted and if they do not have any felony convictions or more than one misdemeanor.

The bill would also make it more difficult for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to end TPS designations for countries, as the Trump administration has sought to do. Since the president was sworn in, his administration tried to terminate TPS protections for more than 300,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Sudan, Nepal and Nicaragua. The administration's efforts, however, have been hampered by court rulings.

Since the fall of 2017, the White House has also tried to dismantle the DACA program, instituted by President Obama in 2012 through executive action. Four circuit courts, however, have blocked the government from completely dismantling the program, and the Supreme Court this week denied a Justice Department request to fast-track the high court's consideration of the legal battle surrounding DACA.

The government currently allows more than 700,000 DACA recipients, commonly referred to as DREAMers, to renew their protections for a period of two years.