State Insurance Commissioner Surveys Flood Damage In Webbers Falls
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - People in Webbers Falls are continuing to clean up after most of the town was impacted by devastating flooding.
On Tuesday the state insurance commissioner was in town to talk to people about what they can do next. There really isn’t a part of Webbers Falls that hasn’t been impacted by the flood. Many homes have been completely destroyed.
”It’s what we get for wanting to pre-plan for retirement,” said Marlene Paul.
Paul and her husband, Andy, spent their entire life savings on their Webbers Falls home six years ago.
“I’m still looking at this devastation and I just, I don’t know,” said Paul.
The Paul’s thought they were only going to be gone for four days, so they moved some items to higher shelves and on top of beds.
“We didn’t expect it to get this high,” said Paul.
But 14 days later, everything is covered in thick mud, and nothing is where they left it.
“There’s a chair in the hallway blocking the bathroom door that was sitting in the living room,” said Paul.
The Paul’s have already started taking pictures to document the damage for FEMA, and like many families in Webbers Falls, they don’t have flood insurance.
“They’re going to have to figure out how to rebuild their house and lives with lots of help from other folks,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.
Mulready met with the Pauls and other local families to talk about next steps. He also visited Webbers Falls Public Schools which took on several feet of water.
“It’s going to take a while to build everything back,” said Webbers Falls Superintendent Dixie Swearingen.
Brand new workbooks, charging carts with iPads inside, and all the school’s electrical outlets are destroyed.
There’s so much damage, the district has already decided to push the school start date back until after Labor Day and they don’t even think they’ll be able to fix all the buildings by then.
“The cafeteria and this building are my most important buildings right now,” said Swearingen.
Their new gym floor also took on several feet of water bowing it several feet off the ground in the process. There is also mold already growing in parts of the building and along desks. The school’s superintendent says they do have flood insurance, but with the extent of the damage, it’s hard to know how much this is going to cost to fix.
“I’m so thankful for President Trump and Governor Stitt for declaring the emergency because that will help with funding in rebuilding our school but with the extent of the damage I fear it’s going to be much more than I can get from my insurance company and from that,” said Swearingen.
Swearingen says it’s going to take a while to get back up and running, but the Webbers Falls Warriors won’t let a little water stop them.
“See that quitters never win and warriors never quit? We’re not going to quit that’s for sure,” said Swearingen.
The superintendent says they will be looking for volunteers to help clean the school and will post updates on their Facebook page on how you can help.
Related Video: Webbers Falls Pushes School Start Date To Labor Day