Flood Victims Respond To Vice President's Visit
Vice President Mike Pence is back in Washington after spending much of the day Tuesday visiting some of Green Country's flood-damaged areas.
During that time, he met with Officials and residents directly affected by the flooding in the Sand Springs area. Some residents said the Vice Presidents visit was not about politics, but about leaders seeing the damage first hand and getting the right resources to the victims.
Vice President Mike Pence toured the damage in the Sand Springs area Tuesday walking from home to home talking with people directly affected.
"When he spoke to you he spoke to you everybody else was gone he was right here with you not like a typical politician that's like hey you know that kind of thing smile for the camera and shake your hand," said Kristi Hill who was cleaning up her parents flooded home.
Hill said although Pence's visit was unexpected, the Vice President was very respectful and down to earth. She said she talked with him about her parents home, which is now gutted.
"I guess mother nature decided to throw a fit you know she hasn't been real kind to Oklahoma this past month," said Hall.
The only thing left four walls and a ceiling. She said it meant a lot having the Vice President show up her neighborhood.
"You know for somebody in D.C. that high up obviously to show up make a presence make it known they are thinking about us that's good," said Hall.
Hill said the Vice President also gave her a challenge coin to give her father, a retired Marine and Police Officer. Lacey Rodriguez also met the President. She was there volunteering, helping others clean up.
"He gave us his undivided attention and he truly seemed like he cared," said Lacey Rodriguez who was volunteering her time helping out.
As people continue the long road of rebuilding and cleaning up
"I wouldn't call anywhere else home I mean you know when it's in a time of need like this everybody bands together and we do stick together here in Oklahoma that's one thing that I love about this state," said Rodriguez.