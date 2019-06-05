The judge is expected to rule on a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, which would allow the clinic to perform abortions without the state's license. If the clinic had lost its license, Missouri would have become the first state to not have a legal abortion clinic since Roe v Wade was decided in 1973.

Planned Parenthood sued the state last week after officials "refused to renew" its license to perform abortions. Missouri health officials said that it would not renew the license unless it could interview five residents in training who had worked at the clinic but were not employed by Planned Parenthood regarding an ongoing investigation into the clinic compliance with state regulations.

While Planned Parenthood offered interviews with all of its own employees, the five physicians in question declined to be interviewed. The state indicated that the result of those interviews could be "board review" in addition to "criminal proceedings," Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood said.

The department had not given the clinic any indication what the investigation was regarding, said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a Planned Parenthood physician in St. Louis.

"We are 100 percent committed to the best care that we can provide for patients. So certainly if there is an issue with the care we're providing we want to know about it," she said. "We want to be able to address that. But we can't do that when we're being attacked."