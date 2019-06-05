News
Tulsa Man Carjacked After Giving Suspects Ride Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for two men they say robbed and carjacked a good Samaritan who was giving them a ride home.
Police say the victim was at a local casino around midnight and gave two men a ride home.
When they got to the Comanche Park Apartments near 36th Street North and Peoria, the victim says the men attacked him and stole his car and cell phone.
The victim was not hurt.
Police are now looking for a red 2007 Saturn Astro hatchback with an Oklahoma license plate JIW-483.
If you see it or know anything about this, you're asked to call police.