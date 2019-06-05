News
Tulsa Homes Damages After Shots Fired
Wednesday, June 5th 2019, 4:27 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say several homes now have bullet holes in them after people started shooting at each other in the street near 63rd Street North and MLK.
This happened Wednesday just after midnight.
Police say witnesses reported that several people were in the street shooting at each other.
Officers say they found several shell casings and that some homes were damaged from the shooting.
Police say no one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.