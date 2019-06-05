Senators were hopeful that talks with Mexico this week would yield a tariff-free solution. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks the Mexican tariffs "just popped into [the president's] head," and "it's clear that lots of people in the administration did not agree."

The Democratic leader believes that faced with opposition by business and his own party, "I believe he will back off."

In the House, it's not clear that there's the majority needed to override a veto. House Republicans may not like the tariffs, but many are not inclined to cross the president.

"I noticed the conversations with the leaders in Mexico as well have been very productive. I'm very hopeful that's why there are no tariffs right now," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Tuesday. "I think the best outcome of this is to have Mexico assist us in the manner of what's happening on the southern border ... I think if they are able to help us along this border there will be no tariffs."